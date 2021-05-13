$127.15 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $127.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.44 million and the highest is $129.86 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $114.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $519.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.82 million to $524.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $526.35 million, with estimates ranging from $514.84 million to $537.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $5,148,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,752 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

