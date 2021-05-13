$139.58 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce sales of $139.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.86 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $117.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $551.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,829,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after buying an additional 687,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after buying an additional 334,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 166.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 518,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after buying an additional 323,468 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

