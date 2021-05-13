1,520,057 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,520,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,807,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 5.18% of iShares US Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $79.40 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

