1,609,363 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,609,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,680,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Plug Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

