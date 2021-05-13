$164.40 Million in Sales Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to post $164.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.33 million. Zscaler posted sales of $110.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $638.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.10 million to $639.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $859.97 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.48.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,312 shares of company stock worth $13,168,853 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $164.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.36 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.78.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

