$167.79 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce $167.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $199.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $660.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $669.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $690.70 million, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $715.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

HLX opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $721.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,643.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,670 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 438,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

