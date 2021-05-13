$170.66 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce $170.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.10 million. Penumbra reported sales of $105.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $701.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $247.81 on Thursday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -917.81 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

