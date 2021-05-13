$175.26 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post $175.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.12 million and the highest is $185.41 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $155.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $706.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $754.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $756.60 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $860.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

