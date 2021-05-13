$183.51 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to announce sales of $183.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.06 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $183.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $750.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $801.35 million, with estimates ranging from $785.33 million to $807.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

HIW stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

