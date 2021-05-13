$19.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will post $19.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.21 billion and the highest is $20.94 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $11.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $80.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.36 billion to $85.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $91.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.73 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $220.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.91.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

