1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $57,030.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00087443 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,222 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

