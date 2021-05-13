1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.41. 109,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,747. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -18.00. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

