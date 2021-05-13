1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Truist

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective cut by Truist from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

1Life Healthcare stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 196,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,747. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

