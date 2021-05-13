1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $55.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $61.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

ONEM stock traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,747. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of -17.78. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $80,717.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 40.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 435,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $7,803,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

