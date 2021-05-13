1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.32, but opened at $34.83. 1Life Healthcare shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 30,666 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $457,286.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock worth $8,874,003 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of -21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

