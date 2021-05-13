$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.20. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $161.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.22 and its 200-day moving average is $165.82.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

