$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.30. Accenture posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $279.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.47. Accenture has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $294.10. The firm has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

