$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to report sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.87 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $9.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $16.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 954,233 shares of company stock worth $264,236,235. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 63.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $226.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.78 and its 200 day moving average is $261.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

