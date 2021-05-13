$20.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post sales of $20.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.90 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $17.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $83.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $85.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $88.65 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $91.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of FMAO opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $246.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.