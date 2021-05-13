23,000 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $1,033,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

TSM opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $561.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

