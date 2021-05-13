$250.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $250.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.81 million to $257.42 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $159.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,303.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $300,310.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,108.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,775 shares of company stock worth $4,904,095. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

