28,875 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,287. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.04.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.
Ferrari Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Further Reading: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.