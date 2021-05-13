28,875 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,287. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.04.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.