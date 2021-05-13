2key.network Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. 2key.network has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $205,816.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00086668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.84 or 0.01104980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00113197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062747 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 72,226,966 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.