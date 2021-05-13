$300,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post sales of $300,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $500,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $700,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

