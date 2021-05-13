30,400 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.10. The company had a trading volume of 106,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,914. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.