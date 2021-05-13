3i Group plc (LON:III) Declares Dividend of GBX 21

3i Group plc (LON:III) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

III stock opened at GBX 1,225 ($16.00) on Thursday. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 744.40 ($9.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,217.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,149.32.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson acquired 900,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 900,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,745,035.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

