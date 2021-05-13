$407.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report sales of $407.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $405.83 million. Vectrus posted sales of $336.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $594.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

