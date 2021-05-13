42-coin (42) Achieves Market Cap of $4.21 Million

42-coin (CURRENCY:42) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $100,166.18 or 2.00165324 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $4,407.00 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

42-coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org . 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's. 42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks. “

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

