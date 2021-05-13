$426.03 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $426.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.90 million. CDK Global posted sales of $449.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $51.53 on Thursday. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,163 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

