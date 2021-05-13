$442.80 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post $442.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.00 million. HEICO posted sales of $468.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 625.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.25. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

