$454.65 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce $454.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.13 million and the highest is $459.91 million. Redfin reported sales of $213.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after buying an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after buying an additional 150,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $70,324,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,019,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.