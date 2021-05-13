$46.71 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to announce $46.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.30 million and the lowest is $45.94 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $43.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $186.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.06 million to $188.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $193.66 million, with estimates ranging from $189.33 million to $199.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSR. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSR opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

