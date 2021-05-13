$659.56 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report sales of $659.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.40 million to $671.80 million. Stericycle posted sales of $598.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.