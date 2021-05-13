$663.24 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $663.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $676.83 million and the lowest is $641.10 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $630.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Boston Properties by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

