$7.91 Million in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report sales of $7.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26,266.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $59.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $66.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $216.60 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $269.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

