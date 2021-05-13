$705.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report $705.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $709.60 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $767.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRC opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

