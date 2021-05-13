76,339 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.5% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,300,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.86. The stock had a trading volume of 61,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,997. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

