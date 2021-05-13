$78.99 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report $78.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.71 million. QAD posted sales of $74.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $329.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.14 million to $330.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $357.22 million, with estimates ranging from $353.80 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QADA. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. QAD has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 401.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s payout ratio is -36.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.