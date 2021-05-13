$815.63 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $815.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $817.06 million and the lowest is $814.20 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $688.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

VMI opened at $246.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $265.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $9,865,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $5,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.