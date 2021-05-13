88mph (MPH) Achieves Market Cap of $49.12 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, 88mph has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $133.46 or 0.00268795 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $49.12 million and $1.75 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00088050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.61 or 0.01068689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00111544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060603 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,506 coins and its circulating supply is 368,046 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

