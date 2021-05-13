89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

89bio stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,910. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. 89bio has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.27.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

