89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
89bio stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,910. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. 89bio has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.27.
In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
