8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for 8X8 in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for 8X8’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.15. 8,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Insiders sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.