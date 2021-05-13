8X8 PROTOCOL Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1.07 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001005 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002550 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002032 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

