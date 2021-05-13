908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.34 million.

MASS traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

