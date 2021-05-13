908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.08

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.08 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 16427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.01.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

