$922.94 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce sales of $922.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $988.60 million and the lowest is $850.31 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $833.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million.

CENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

