9,491 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Synopsys by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $228.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.52 and a 200-day moving average of $246.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

