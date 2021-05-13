$980.24 Million in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post $980.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $925.52 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million.

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.12.

NYSE:DASH opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.78. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

