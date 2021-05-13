A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 147,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,495. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.