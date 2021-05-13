AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,957 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.4% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $223.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day moving average of $212.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.